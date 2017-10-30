'House of Cards' to end after upcoming season, amid Spacey assault allegations

Kevin Spacey onstage to present Britannia Award for Excellence in Television presented by Swarovski at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

The sixth season of the Netflix drama "House of Cards" will be the show's last, amidst allegations star Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward an underage boy in the 1980's.

Netflix confirmed Monday afternoon that the series will end after the upcoming season, which is currently in production.

However, the decision to conclude "House of Cards" was made several months ago, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press, on the condition of anonymity.

“Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed Sunday evening that Spacey had sexually assaulted him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

In a statement, Spacey apologized for any "drunken" misbehavior and also came out as gay.

Netflix and the producer of "House of Cards" say they are "deeply troubled" by the allegations.

In a joint statement, the streaming service and series' producer Media Rights Capital say executives from the companies met with the show's cast and crew on Monday to discuss the situation.

Spacey was not at work on the set as previously scheduled, according to the statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

