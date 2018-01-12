Ice cream bars recalled from dozens of chain stores due to listeria concerns

Closeup vanilla ice creams (Photo: Thinkstock, Marzia Giacobbe)

A dairy company is voluntarily recalling ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Jewel, Aldi and dozens of other store chains in the U.S. and Puerto Rico due to possible listeria contamination.

At issue are are orange cream bars, raspberry cream bars, chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars and variety packs including those flavors, made in 2017 at Fieldbrook Foods' Dunkirk, N.Y. plant on the Hoyer 1 Line.

Routine testing discovered Listeria monocytogenes in a few ice cream bars and during subsequent sampling, according to the company. Production and distribution of all items manufactured on that line have been halted.

Listeria may cause serious or fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people who have weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The organism may cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in otherwise healthy people and miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

"There is no evidence of any contamination prior to Oct. 31, 2017, but the company has issued the recall back to Jan. 1, 2017, through an abundance of caution and in full cooperation with the FDA," Fieldbrook Foods said in a statement.

People who purchased the ice cream bars are asked to return them to the stores where they bought them for a full refund. Customers with questions may call Fieldbrook Foods at 800-333-0805 x2270.

The recall began on Jan. 5 with Tops Orange Cream Bars sold in Tops stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont and Purple Cow Orange Cream Bars sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Four days later, Fieldbrook Foods expanded the recall to include all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars made on the affected production line. On Thursday, Fieldbrook Foods added raspberry cream bars.

This is the complete list of the retailers and the brand names of the affected ice cream bars they sell:

Acme -- Lucerne

Aldi -- Sundae Shoppe

Amigo (Puerto Rico only) -- Great Value

Bi Lo -- Southern Home

BJ's -- Wellsley Farms

Demoulas -- Market Basket

Dillon -- Kroger

Dollar Tree -- Party Treat

Econo (Puerto Rico only) -- Econo

Food 4 Less -- Kroger

Fred Meyer -- Kroger

Fry's -- Kroger

Giant -- Ahold symbol

Giant Eagle -- Giant Eagle

Harveys -- Southern Home

Jewel -- Lucerne

King Soopers -- Kroger

Kroger -- Kroger

Meijer -- Purple Cow

Price Chopper -- PIC

Price Rite -- Price Rite

Ralphs -- Kroger

Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) -- Lucerne

Save-A-Lot -- World’s Fair

Shaws -- Lucerne

Shoprite -- Polar Express

Shoprite -- Shoprite

Smart & Final -- First Street

Smith's -- Kroger

Star -- Lucerne

Stater -- Stater

Stop & Shop -- Ahold symbol

Tops -- Tops

Various -- Food Club

Various -- Greens

Various -- Hagan

Various -- Hood

Various -- Kemps

Various -- Stoneridge

Walmart (Puerto Rico only) -- Great Value

Weis -- Weis

Winn Dixie -- Winn Dixie

All have 2018 best-by dates, except the Hood and Kemps products, which may have best-by dates as late as June 30, 2019.

The plant code is 362677.

