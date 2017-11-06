KAGS
Mila Kunis trolls Vice President Pence, and now people are 'boycotting' Jim Beam

Bailey Loosemore, Louisville Courier Journal , TEGNA 4:52 AM. CST November 07, 2017

What has the world come to when even bourbon gets caught up in politics?

(Actually, don't answer that.)

Over the weekend, bourbon brand Jim Beam got dragged into the fight over women's rights after its spokeswoman, actress Mila Kunis, revealed that she's been sending monthly donations to Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence's name.

See, Kunis doesn't agree with Pence's non-wavering stance against abortion rights.

And as a guest on TBS's "Conan," she told host Conan O'Brien that she chose to voice her disagreement by adding his name to a list of reoccurring donations made to the women's health care provider.

"I don't look at it as a prank, I look at it just as, I strongly disagree [with him], and this is my little way of showing it," Kunis said, according to The Hill.

Pence supporters and abortion opponents did not take kindly to Kunis's shenanigans.

It's safe to say that Jim Beam, which is currently filling 500,000 barrels per year, will not be affected by the boycott (if anyone even holds true to their hashtag).

