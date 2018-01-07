KAGS
Oprah gives powerful Golden Globes speech: 'A new day is on the horizon'

JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer , TEGNA 10:01 PM. CST January 07, 2018

With a red carpet dyed black by actresses dressed in a color-coordinated statement, the Golden Globes were transformed into an A-list expression of female empowerment in the post-Harvey Weinstein era. Oprah Winfrey led the charge.

"For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men," said Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. "But their time is up. Their time is up!"

More than any award handed out Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Winfrey's moment — one greeted by a rousing, ongoing standing ovation, one that left many attendees and viewers in tears — encapsulated the mood at an unusually powerful Golden Globes.

 

 

The night served as Hollywood's fullest response yet to the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled the film industry and laid bare its gender inequalities.

"A new day is on the horizon!" promised Winfrey, who noted she was the first black woman to be given the honor.

Watch her full speech here:

 

 

© 2018 Associated Press


