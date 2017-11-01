Police: 'Multiple parties down' after shooting in Colorado Walmart

"Multiple parties" are down after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

It is not clear how many people were involved in the incident.

The Walmart is located in Thornton, about 11 miles north of Denver.

Police are telling residents to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Stay with us for updates.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA