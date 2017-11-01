KAGS
Police: 'Multiple parties down' after shooting in Colorado Walmart

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 8:36 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

"Multiple parties" are down after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department. 

It is not clear how many people were involved in the incident. 

The Walmart is located in Thornton, about 11 miles north of Denver. 

Police are telling residents to avoid the area. 

This story is breaking. Stay with us for updates. 

