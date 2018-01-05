Reports: Raiders to introduce Jon Gruden as coach next week

Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

The Oakland Raiders are planning to introduce Jon Gruden as head coach at a news conference on Tuesday, according to reports by ESPN and NFL.com.

Gruden, an ESPN analyst who coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, leaves the broadcasting booth and returns to Oakland to replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired after the team's final game of the 2017 season.

In his first run as a head coach from 1998-2008, Gruden went 95-81 and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in 2002. Gruden inherits a Raiders team that finished 6-10 in 2017 after posting a 12-4 mark in 2016.

The date of the official announcement was first reported by RaidersSnakepit.com.

Gruden said earlier this week there was a "good chance" he would take the Raiders job if offered.

