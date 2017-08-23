Taylor Swift releasing new album in November

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2015 Getty Images)

Taylor Swift finally broke the news on Wednesday that she is releasing a new album, "Reputation," on November 10. Her first single will drop on Thursday night, according to a post on Swift's Twitter.

The announcement comes after Swift posted cryptic videos on her Twitter account this week.

On Monday, she posted a video of a snake tail. Then, the following day, she posted another video of a snake. And then, just three hours before announcing her new album, she posted a third video.

Many were speculating that Swift would announce an album release after she deleted all content off of her social media accounts last week.

