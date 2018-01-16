'This is Us' season 2, episode 12 after show

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down episode 12 of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.
The after show features creators, producers and cast members.
The groups discuss show themes, such as coming of age and parent-child relationships.
This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.
© 2018 NBCNEWS.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs