'This is Us' season 2, episode 12 after show

The cast of 'This is Us' breaks down the latest episode.

KING 8:55 PM. CST January 16, 2018

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down episode 12 of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creators, producers and cast members. 

The groups discuss show themes, such as coming of age and parent-child relationships. 

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

