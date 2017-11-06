Texas church shooting: Trump responds, monitoring situation from Japan

Police block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 5, 2017, after a mass shooting a church nearby. (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A gunman opened fire Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, in a rural area outside of San Antonio. Here's what we know:

Number of dead

At least 26 people were killed, not including the gunman, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday night at a news conference. Of those, 23 died inside the church, two were outside the church and another victim was transported to a hospital and died, said Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin. Another 10 people were wounded.

The gunman

The gunman was identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of nearby Comal County, Texas, two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to comment publicly told USA TODAY. Martin said police found the gunman dead in his car following a short police pursuit.

Martin, with the Texas DPS, did not name the suspect during the news conference but said the gunman was dressed in black and wore a ballistic vest. He began firing outside the church and then entered the building and continued firing. As he left the church, a local resident with a rifle pursued the gunman, who dropped his Ruger AR assault-type rifle and fled. The killer was pursued by a good Samaritan with a gun, and authorities are not sure whether Kelley died from a self-inflicted gunshot or the result of the resident who shot at him, Martin said.

Officials did not immediately know a motive for the attack.

Victims

Names were not yet released but ages range from 5 to 72 years old, Martin said. Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, who said he was out of town with his wife when the rampage took place

What leaders are saying

President Trump tweeted from Japan: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

Trump has been briefed several times about the tragic shooting and continues to receive regular updates, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. Trump also spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, she said.

In a news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Trump said Monday that better mental health — not gun control — is the key to understanding the mass shooting. "This isn't a guns situation,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted that he spoke with to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the "horrific shooting," and that state and federal law enforcement were working closely. "Prayers for all harmed. Truly evil," Cruz said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tweeted that prayers are not enough. "After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act — or be complicit," he said.

