U.S. drops charges against 129 inauguration day protesters

Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows and scuffled with riot police Friday in downtown Washington, blocks away from the route of the parade in honor of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. Washington police arrested more than 90 people over acts of vandalism committed on the fringe of peaceful citywide demonstrations being held against Trump's inauguration.

The U.S. Attorney's office is dropping charges against 129 people accused of rioting in Washington, D.C., on President Trump's inauguration day.

Prosecutors, in documents filed late Thursday afternoon, said the decision was made in light of a verdict last month, which found the first six defendants to stand trial for the charges not guilty.

In a statement, the government said it was exercising discretion, "so that it can focus its efforts on this smaller, core group that we believe is most responsible for the destruction and violence that took place on Inauguration Day."

Violent protests on Jan. 20, 2017, resulted in 234 people being charged or arrested with mostly felony charges. At the time of Thursday's filing, 188 people had pending charges.

The government said it will move forward with the remaining 59, which, it said, engaged in the destruction of downtown D.C., helped plan the demonstration and displayed "black-bloc" tactics.

Prosecutors will file motions to dismiss for the 129 defendants.

