USA Gymnastics top leadership resigns amid sexual abuse scandal

Larry Nassar appears in court to listen to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2018 Getty Images)

The top leadership of USA Gymnastics’ board of directors resigned Monday following days of withering public criticism by women who accused Larry Nassar of sexually abusing them and the federation of being indifferent and slow to make changes that will protect young gymnasts in the future.

Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley submitted their resignations effective immediately.

The announcement comes as Nassar’s sentencing hearing continues in a Michigan courtroom. More than 140 girls and women, including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber, have said they were sexually abused by the longtime USA Gymnastics team physician.

“We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.” USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry said in a statement.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM