What is the 'raw water' trend? It could kill you, health experts say

Unfiltered and untreated water from a natural spring might sound like an elixir, but health experts warn that drinking so-called "raw water" could end with a trip to the doctor, or worse.

"Raw water" or unsterilized water bottled directly from a natural spring, is becoming a sought-after item in California and parts of the U.S., according to the New York Times. The water, which can sell for around $40 for a 2.5-gallon glass jug, is often free of the any water filtration processes that some "raw water" advocates argue strips natural water of probiotics.

While "raw water" might have some probiotics, or beneficial bacteria, it also contains a lot of "disease-causing organisms at the same time," according to Uttam K. Saha, Program Coordinator at the Agricultural & Environmental Services Lab at the University of Georgia Extension.

"I would say the risk is more than the potential benefits of drinking the water," he said. "You don't know whether the water contains disease-carrying organisms or not, and the same is true for probiotics, we don't know if they are there unless the water is tested."

Saha said people really don't know what they are getting with natural spring water, which could be contaminated with agricultural runoff, or any numbers of chemicals or parasites.

He said that drinking raw water could result in a range of negative health responses, from mild gastrointestinal problems, to serious illness, hospitalization, and even death.

Live Water, which pulls water from Opal Springs in Madras, Ore., says its mission is a "new yet ancient idea: Fresh Spring Water delivered in reusable glass." The company delivers water to parts of California, but the company encourages those who are out of the delivery area, to "find a spring in your area" to collect water from.

It's this recommendation for people to collect their own water, that could result in negative health consequences for people who are unaware of the dangers of drinking unfiltered water, according to Jamin Brahmbhatt, a physician at Orlando Health.

"The whole reason we do not have a lot of the disease you see in third world countries, is because of our water filtration system," Brahmbhatt said. "The things our forefathers died of we don't see it, because our government is so strict about how our water is cleansed."

According to the Centers for Disease and Control, the United States enjoys some of the safest drinking water in the world. The CDC said when the U.S. began disinfecting community water in the early 1900s, the country saw a dramatic decrease in diseases including typhoid and cholera.

Brahmbhatt notes that it's "alarming" people are turning from proof that treated water is safe and healthy.

"There are billions of people who would die to have clean water to increase their life expectancy and health, and we are going in the opposite direction," he said.

