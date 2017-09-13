World's oldest panda dies in China

Giant panda Basi sniffs a birthday cake prepared by her keepers at Fuzhou Panda World in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian province on January 18, 2017. (Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

BEIJING, CHINA - China is mourning the death of the world's oldest panda, Basi, who passed away at the age of 37.

Caretakers in the eastern city of Fuzhou said Basi was suffering from a number of ailments, including liver and kidney problems, when she died Wednesday.

Her body is to be preserved and placed in a museum dedicated to her life.

Basi visited the U.S. San Diego Zoo for shows in 1987. She attracted around 2.5 million visitors during her six-month stay in the United States and amazed many visitors by her acrobatic performances.

A feeder feeds birthday cake for Basi during its 35th birthday at Fuzhou Panda World on November 28, 2015 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province of China. (Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images, 2015 Visual China Group)

Pandas are generally considered old after reaching 20 but can live for many more years in captivity, where they can be treated for diseases and shielded from accidents.

An estimated 1,864 live in the wild, where they are threatened chiefly with habitat loss, and around 420 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority within China.

© 2017 Associated Press