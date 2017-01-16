Texas may soon have an official state gun

A state senator from Dallas filed a measure Wednesday to designate the cannon as the official gun of Texas.

Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 8, suggesting that the cannon should become the official gun of Texas as it "has been an important weapon in the state's fight for liberty and independence as well as a symbol of the defiance and determination of its people."

Huffines points to the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, the catalyst of the Texas Revolution when Texian rebels refused to surrender their six-pound cannon to Mexican soldiers and declared "Come and take it!" The event has become a symbol of Texas history.

(Photo: City of Gonzales)

A year after the Battle of Gonzales, two six-pound cannons known as the Twin Sisters were instrumental in defeating Santa Anna's army.

In 1842, during the years of the Texas Republic, another cannon played a role in keeping the capital of Texas in Austin. Residents believed that President Sam Houston planned to move the capital to Houston. When Texas Rangers arrived in Austin to collect the government's archives, an innkeeper named Angelina Eberly stood at the corner of Sixth Street and Congress Avenue and fired a cannon in protest. A statue of Eberly now stands on Congress Avenue.

(Photo: Public Art Archive via City of Austin)

Today, Smokey the Cannon is fired throughout University of Texas football games. The cannon also tours the country with the Cannon Crew for charity and volunteer events.

(Photo: Brian Bahr, Getty Images, 2007 Getty Images)

If approved, the cannon would be the first official gun of Texas.

Test your knowledge of other state symbols with our quiz:

Other state symbols include:

Bread: Pan De Campo

Dinosaur: Brachiosaur Sauropod

Dog: Blue Lacy

Fish: Guadalupe Bass

Fruit: Texas Red Grapefruit

Gem: Texas Blue Topaz

Health Nut: Pecan

Insect: Monarch Butterfly

Mammal, Flying: Mexican Free-Tailed Bat

Mammal, Large: Longhorn

Mammal, Small: Armadillo

Motto: "Friendship"

Musical Instrument: Guitar

Nickname: "Lone Star State"

Pastries: Sopaipilla and Strudel

Pepper: Jalapeno

Plant: Prickly Pear Cactus

Reptile: Horned Lizard

Shell: Lightning Whelk

Ship: U.S.S. Texas

Shrub: Crape Myrtle

Snack: Tortilla Chips and Salsa

Sport: Rodeo

Stone: Petrified Palmwood

Vegetable: Sweet Onion

(© 2017 KVUE)