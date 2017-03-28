On the Banks of the Border: The Heart Behind the Badge

SAN ANGELO, TX - I was able to spend some time with several Border Patrol agents. While you might think there's no heart behind their badge, you'd be wrong. Compassion is a common characteristic among those who patrol and protect our borders.

"They don't think about the dangers of crossing the border,” Border Patrol Agent Stephanie Anaya said.

In almost a decade of serving in the Border Patrol, Anaya has seen this situation, time and time again.

"They're coming with the false pretense that it's gonna be a one-day journey or less or a couple of hours, and it ends up being a couple of days, weeks,” Anaya said.

Men, women, children -- no one is excluded from dehydration, exhaustion and Mother Nature’s wrath.

"At one point, everything starts looking the same and they don't bring enough water, they don't bring enough food, and they end up perishing. They end up dying,” Anaya said.

Each year, hundreds die in their efforts to cross the border. A scene border patrol agents will tell you, even though they hate it, they have had to become accustomed to it.

When the travelers do make it across, sometimes the stories of what they've endured up to that point are also difficult to deal with.

"We've had instances where women come across and while being interviewed they let us know that...'I was raped in Mexico by my guide who was supposed to bring me over and then he left me at the river bank and I had to cross on my own,'” Anaya said.

While agents are patrolling and securing the border from illegal immigrants, they don't just sit by when someone needs help.

"We're a small team, but we're specialized individuals,” Andrew Aviles said.

Aviles is an operator for the BORSTAR, or Border Search Trauma and Rescue Team.

"It's very rewarding,” Aviles said.

They are paramedics, divers, swift water-certified and can even rescue people from the sides of cliffs. It's tough work for the small team, but compassion and adrenaline are two great motivators.

"We don't consider people coming across illegally as other than humans. We consider everybody a human, right? Everybody’s the same, so we treat them as such,” Aviles said.

Even with all the hardships, gruesome scenes, long days and longer nights, these agents wouldn't want to be anywhere but along these banks.

"My favorite part of being a border patrol agent? Just being out here in the field, in the brush, securing our borders,” Anaya said.

