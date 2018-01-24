One injured in oil rig explosion in Karnes County

According to the Karnes County Sheriff's Office, one person has been injured in an oil rig explosion in Hobson, Texas.

Officials say that the explosion happened around 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office says that the person that was injured was an out-of-town contract worker who suffered severe burns and was airlifted to SAMMC.

They noted that eight tanks caught on fire at a site off FM 81 and PR 5290.

The identity of the company running the rig and the name of the person injured have not been released.

