KAGS Sports Director Colin Deaver sat down with Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair to discuss the 5th-seeded Aggies insane 63-61 win over Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and also break down A&M's second round game vs 4-seed UCLA on Monday night.

The Aggies and Bruins will tip off at 9 pm central on ESPNU.

