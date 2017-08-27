Officials: Do NOT climb into attics, go to roof to escape flooding

HOUSTON - There is "extraordinarily dangerous flooding" in southeast Houston, according to Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District.

"We are getting calls from people climbing into their attic. This is along I-45 between downtown and Clear Lake," Lindner said. "This is along Berry Bayou, Beamer Ditch, Turkey Creek, portions of Clear Creek, Vince Bayou, Little Vince Bayou in Pasadena," he said. "Pretty much the entire southeast side of Harris County has had 13 to 15 inches of rain in three hours."

Lindner said they're also seeing flooding along portions of Hunting Bayou, downtown along Buffalo Bayou, Brays Bayou and Keegan's Bayou.

Chief Art Acevedo tweeted," have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof."

Emergency officials warn that people should NOT go into their attics, but instead go to the roof. They also say if 911 doesn't answer immediately, it is important to stay on the line.

"Virtually every watershed in this county, minus the extreme east side, is facing very significant flooding right now," Lindner said.

Lindner calls the rainfall totals "staggering."

