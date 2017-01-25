Poachers target San Antonio neighborhoods to hunt trophy bucks

SAN ANTONIO - Poachers are targeting San Antonio neighborhoods to hunt for bucks. The recent illegal activity has been reported on the north side of the city near Thousand Oaks and Henderson Pass.

One resident who lives on Oak Wild Street said that he discovered a decapitated buck on the corner of his lawn. He said that a few months ago, one of his neighbors also found a decapitated buck on their property.

"We love the deer. They come here every night. We like to see them. They're a part of the nature of this neighborhood. But now we are concerned and, also, afraid. We have kids. They're going to end up hurting someone," said Luis Miranda, who posted a picture of the headless buck on the social networking site NextDoor to notify the rest of his neighbors.

Miranda noted that responses came pouring in from other residents. They reported spotting several suspicious people on their property. One homeowner captured a man on his surveillance camera and posted the picture on the site. The homeowner claimed that the man was shooting deer from his car and walking across yards to pick up the arrows.

Texas Parks and Wildlife has been investigating several cases in the area. Game warden Patrick True says that poaching in residential neighborhoods increases as the city grows and that the poachers are using compound bows to kill bucks.

Arrows for compound bows can be as small as 10 inches and can easily break through the window of a home, according to True.

"By default, the poaching act is putting people in harm, which is worse than any deer poaching could be," True said. "A deer is unfortunate to get poached, but a little boy lying in bed is just thinkable."

True encourages people to continue reporting the suspicious activity to Texas Parks and Wildlife and the community policing.

"I have great partners, but every additional set of eyes is just only going to help us," True said.

A wildlife crime-stoppers program called Operation Game Thief offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of poachers. Penalties for illegal hunting inside city limits range from misdemeanor to felony charges.

