Close Barack and Michelle Obama leave D.C. Barack and Michelle Obama leave D.C. WUSA 12:47 PM. CST January 20, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Via-Sat Groundbreaking What is pneumonia? How the world changed President Obama took office Term Limits Proposed for Congress Minor League Soccer Coming to Brazos Valley College Station Fire Chief Finalists More Stories Fedora named head football coach at AMCHS Jan 20, 2017, 11:39 a.m. Six Sigma Nu fraternity members indicted Jan 20, 2017, 3:59 p.m. George H.W. Bush still in ICU but no longer intubated Jan 20, 2017, 8:28 a.m.