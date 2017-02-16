KAGS
Close

Cartoonist recreates Norman Rockwell painting depicting Betsy DeVos

Yasmeen Freightman , WVEC 3:08 PM. CST February 16, 2017

A political cartoon published in a southwestern Illinois paper is stirring a lot of controversy online.

The Belleville News-Democrat posted the cartoon by conservative cartoonist Glenn McCoy. It features Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in what is a clear recreation of the Norman Rockwell painting, "The Problem We All Live With."

 

 

The original painting shows six-year-old Ruby Bridges, escorted by four U.S. Marshals, integrating into an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1960.

Bridges was, in fact, the first black child to desegregate an all-white school in the U.S., inciting protests across the country.

 

Rockwell's painting displays tomatoes being thrown at Bridges with an expletive scrawled on the wall behind her.

The political cartoon portraying DeVos  prompted outrage on Twitter with its suggested parallels.

 

 

 

 

 

This is not the first time Rockwell's painting has been used in a political cartoon.

Cartoonist Mike Lester recreated the painting using Rush Limbaugh as the subject a few years ago.

 

 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories