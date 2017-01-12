Close Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom President Obama bestowed the nation's highest civilian honor on Vice President Biden Thursday, calling his running mate and presidential understudy "the best vice president in America has ever had." WUSA 4:01 PM. CST January 12, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Headstone Heartache Local reaction to Obama's Farewell Speech Aggies Hire New Strength and Conditioning Coach C Force Water Launches in Navasota Smoke detector door-to-door installation event Academy Girls Top Franklin More Stories Highway pedestrian safety Jan 12, 2017, 6:50 p.m. Madisonville teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to… Jan 12, 2017, 2:35 p.m. Local mom fears late daughter won't receive… Jan 11, 2017, 10:27 p.m.