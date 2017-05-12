Reports: Sen. John Cornyn up for FBI Director Job

AUSTIN - Friday night, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl reported Sen. John Cornyn was set to be interviewed for the FBI Director job.

On Tuesday, President Trump fired James Comey from the position, tweeting in part: "Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington: Republican and Democrat alike."

In a written statement, President Trump elaborated on the decision, writing, "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

Cornyn is reportedly amongst a handful of candidates under consideration for the role and received strong praise from U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe.

"He's certainly more than qualified. As you know, he was a Texas Supreme Court Justice, he was the Texas Attorney General, and to my mind, that makes him more than qualified for any law enforcement related position," said Ratcliffe.

Cornyn, who's in his third term in the U.S. Senate, serves as the Senate Majority Whip and on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"I talked to Senator Cornyn on Friday morning, and he had been contacted directly by President Trump to talk about a number of FBI director candidates including himself," said Ratcliffe, who added Cornyn told him he had not decided if he would pursue the position.

Fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess echoed Ratcliffe's approval for Cornyn.

"I would be sorry to lose Senator Cornyn, but would he be a great FBI Director? I don't think there's any question," said Burgess.

On Tuesday, following President Trump's dismissal of Director Comey, Cornyn tweeted: "Ds were against Comey before they were for him," referring to many Democrats frustration revolving Comey's statements made prior to the 2016 election about Hillary Clinton's private e-mail server.

In a statement to KVUE about being under consideration for the FBI Director role, Cornyn wrote:

“I have the distinct privilege of serving 28 million Texans in the United States Senate, and that is where my focus remains.”

