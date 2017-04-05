Trump removes chief strategist Bannon from National Security Council

Assistant and White House chief strategist to US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon listens as Trump delivers remarks with auto industry executives at American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 15, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON — President Trump has signed an executive order removing his chief political strategist, Steve Bannon, from a key national security post.

The move also restores the director of national intelligence, CIA director, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to full participation on the National Security Council's principals committee, the panel that Bannon previously had a seat on.

A senior White House official confirmed the move, saying that Bannon was given the post as a check on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. But Flynn was fired in February after misleading Vice President Pence about the substance of his discussions with the Russian ambassador, after attending only one meeting, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

Trump signed the executive order, known as a national security presidential memorandum, on Wednesday. But the White House did not announce the move, and it didn't come to light until the order was filed with the Office of the Federal Register.

The move also establishes the director of the CIA as a full member of the powerful principals committee and adds him to the NSC, where he had not been included in the original Jan. 27, 2017, memorandum.

“The Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as statutory advisers to the NSC, shall also be regular attendees, as will the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency,” the new memorandum states.

