President Donald Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LI

President Trump predicted the New England Patriots would win the Super Bowl by eight points in an interview on Fox’s pregame show, citing his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Bob Kraft.

“You have to stick up for your friends, right?” Trump said. “There’s less pressure on the Patriots because they’ve been there. Once you’ve done it there’s a lot less pressure so we’ll see what happens.”

It wasn’t completely clear if the president knew who the Patriots were playing, as he referred to the Atlanta Falcons as “the other team” and quarterback Matt Ryan, crowned as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, as “a good quarterback.”

Trump, who has been around football as an owner in the defunct USFL and had spoken before about the possibility of owning a team, acknowledged that his longstanding relationship with Brady was the subject of significant discussion during the election, which Brady has tried to avoid.

“They’re taking a lot of heat, but you know what, they’re also getting a lot of popularity out of it,” Trump said. “Tom’s a winner.”





