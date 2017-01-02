President Obama to deliver farewell address on Jan. 10

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 01: President Barack Obama walks off stage to greet the crowd after speaking during a campaign event for Hillary Clinton at Capital University on November 1, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Ty Wright, Custom)

President Obama announced plans to deliver his farewell address from his hometown of Chicago, on January 10.

"I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," he said in a statement Monday morning.

Obama said he is following the precedent set by George Washington in 1796. Washington penned the first farewell address to the American people, an action followed by many presidents after him.

"Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger," he reflected.

"That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

The President put out a call on the White House website, requesting personal stories that reflect moments of inspiration. The request also comes with the hashtag #YesWeCan, indicating a possible theme for his speech.

