President Trump raises millions in Dallas fundraiser

President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a meeting with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - After being delayed due to hurricane recovery efforts in September, President Donald Trump landed in Dallas Wednesday afternoon for a fundraising event.

Gov. Greg Abbot greeted Trump upon his arrival at Dallas Love Field. He was in North Texas for only about three hours.

It was a different story outside the Belo Mansion for his fundraiser with big donors. He was greeted by protesters. "The President and his hateful agenda are not welcomed here,” said David Villalobos who organized the protest.

About 300 people did welcome him.The President held a roundtable with donors who paid from $35,000 to $100,000 to attend.

Among them was Pastor Robert Jeffress from First Baptist Church in Dallas. "Most people knew America was in a mess, and they wanted someone who was different, and we got that in President Trump and most people in this group I say 100 percent feel like he is doing a fantastic job,” said Pastor Jeffress.

Protesters said they feel the President has divided this country and showed their displeasure with signs like these that read Liar Liar.

"It's pretty much what Trump is a liar, and I have not heard anything truthful out of his mouth,” said Melissa Holtomholp.

For safety reasons, Dallas police posted officers and barricades between protesters and the Belo Mansion. It’s also Symbolic of a deep divide in America.

POLITICO is reporting that the President raised $4.5 million. Among those in attendance was former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

Trump will be briefed on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Texas shortly after his arrival before heading to the Belo Mansion for a roundtable with the Republican National Convention. The roundtable comes one day after some discord within the Republican ranks in Congress when Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not run for re-election.

On Tuesday, the president’s son spoke at AT&T Stadium as part of the University of North Texas lecture series.

© 2017 WFAA-TV