Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Body Language Explained
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games. Body language expert Patti Wood analyzed their behavior to determine if they are in love. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story.
KAGS 11:00 AM. CDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Blinn professor cancels class to help with Harvey reliefSep 27, 2017, 10:37 a.m.
-
Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry game could be revived…Sep 26, 2017, 4:40 p.m.
-
Trump cites support for health care bill from…Sep 27, 2017, 8:42 a.m.