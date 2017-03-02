Protesters roll out mobile billboard against Trump, Putin in Newport News

A truck hoisting a mobile billboard protesting President Trump's alleged ties to Russia is set to drive around Newport News just hours before Trump's speech in Newport News. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A truck hoisting a mobile billboard that serves as a show of opposition to President Trump's alleged ties to Russia is set to drive around Newport News just hours before the president's speech.

The billboard was sponsored by Progress Virginia, a group that voices progressive values. It's release came just before Trump's visit to Newport News Shipbuilding.

It shows half-naked depictions of President Trump and President Putin and says "Investigate Trump's Russian ties...show your taxes."

#ResistTrump is also posted on the billboard.

The group's executive director states that the point of the billboard is to hold Trump accountable to Russia ties.

“Questions are swirling fast and furious regarding Trump’s ties to Russian oligarch Vladimir Putin,” said Progress Virginia executive director Anna Scholl. “Virginians and Americans are concerned: is our President serving our best interests or those of a foreign power?"

The truck is set to travel on Washington Ave. and Warwick Blvd. between 50th St. and 23rd St. starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"President Trump can easily put these questions to rest by releasing his taxes and clearing the way for an independent investigation into his ties and Russian meddling in the election. Virginians deserve a President who puts us and our families first, not his own business interests or those of a shadowy foreign leader.”

