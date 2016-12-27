Protests over Fort Worth police arrest video

Activists are demanding that Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald take swift action against the Fort Worth police officer involved in a controversial Facebook Live video that has sparked outrage locally and nationwide.



The officer, whose name has not been released, arrested Jacqueline Craig and her daughters during a confrontation last Wednesday. She called police to report that a neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son.



Activists and the family are demanding that the officer be fired immediately and charged with a crime. They also want the neighbor to be charged with choking the boy and they want the criminal charges dropped against Craig and her daughters.



“Our community is hurting. Our community is suffering,” said Rev. Michael Bell of Greater St. Stephen First Church. “Our community is being denied that the type of justice that those on the other side of town receive as a matter of routine.”



Bell spoke at a press conference held by a group calling itself the Local Organizing Committee.



They’re upset with statements from Mayor Betsy Price and Fitzgerald. They're taking issue with the chief calling the officer's action rude, but not racist.



The mayor, chief and other political leaders have sought to quell racial tensions. Fitzgerald asked the community to be patient while the incident is investigated. He said that the alleged assault of the 7-year-old should have been the focus of the officer.

However, he said he did not believe the officer’s actions could be called racist. “There’s a difference between rude and racism,” the chief said.

But activists are calling the way the officer handled the incident an example of “white privilege.”

“This was not an isolated event,” said Lee Muhammad of the Nation of Islam. “This goes on every day. The difference is this was caught on camera.”

The 29-minute cell phone video begins before the officer arrives on scene. Craig’s 19-year-old daughter Brea Hymond is on Facebook Live.



The neighbor is painting the fence as Craig and her family members surround and taunt him with profanity-laden language and make racial comments toward him. He ignores them.



Police also say that the neighbor was the first to call the police.



At one point, Craig is seen on the phone talking to 911, telling an operator that the neighbor choked her son.



“We’re standing out here fixing to fight his man,” someone says. “He’s definitely racist…. We ain’t Trayvon Martin. We’re not Trayvon Martin.”



About seven minutes into the video, a man pulls up in a white car and walks over to the neighbor.



“We got action,” one of the teens is heard saying, laughing. “We got action.”



The man angrily confronts the neighbor over the alleged choking of Craig’s son. She intervenes and pushes him away.



“This man was fixing to get boop, boop, boop,” someone says.



Several minutes later, the officer walks up and briefly talks to the neighbor.



Craig explains to the officer that her daughter told her that the neighbor had choked her son. She says she asked the neighbor why he put his hands on her son. She says he told her that he choked her son after he refused to pick up the paper.



“My son is seven years old. He don’t have the right to grab him, choke him behind no paper that he threw,” she tells the officer.



The officer, wearing sunglasses, has his hands on his gun belt, as he says, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?"



Things quickly escalate.



Craig angrily responds saying, “He can’t prove to me that my son littered. But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t do that it doesn’t’ give him the right to put his hands on him.”



“You just pissed me off telling me what I teach my kid and what I don’t,” she continues.



The officer reaches and grabs her. Her daughters scream for the officer not to grab their mother. Her 15-year-old daughter tries to calm her mother and push her back.



The officer pushes Craig to the ground. He handcuffs her, pointing a Taser to her back. He also points it at her 15-year-old daughter.



“You on live,” Hymond tells the officer. “He just did it on live.”



The officer grabs the 15-year-old and arrests her. Hymond continues to yell at the officer, calling him a “pig” and other profanities as he struggles to put her mother and younger sister in the squad car.



He tells Hymond that she’s under arrest, too, as she repeatedly tells him he’s being recorded. At this point, you can hear only hear audio.



“Anybody else comes over here and interferes I’m’ going to take y’all,” the officer tells them.



About 20 minutes into the recording, the 15-year-old tells the officer that he kicked her. He responds saying, “When a police officer tells you to get in the car, you get in the car.”



You can hear one of the teens crying in the squad car.



“Here’s the deal when somebody says you’re under arrest and you interfere, you go to jail, too,” he tells the 15-year-old. “You were trying to push her back.”



“Well I don’t know that,” the teen says. “I’m 15 years old.”



When Craig tells the officer that the handcuffs are cutting into her skin, he tells her that they will come off as soon as they get to jail.



Muhammad and the other activists insist they will not back down.



“This is (the chief’s) trial to prove that he is really representing the entire community and so it really remains to be seen,” Muhammad said.



Activists are calling for the police officer to be fired and arrested before the year is out.



“We do not want to just see the officer resign,” said Dominque Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network. “The community will definitely be outraged if they allow the officer to resign.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that may not be suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion advised.

