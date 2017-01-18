Reducing office illnesses

COLLEGE STATION,Texas - Most people know to cover their sneeze and cough, but that may not be enough. Especially when working in close contact with other people such as in an office space.

According to Emergency Physician JD Cochran with CapRock ER, respiratory illnesses like cold and flu tend to increase during the winter months.

"Those illnesses are spread by respiratory droplets, when you sneeze or cough, the germs get in the air and on your hands. Then it spreads from person to person," said Cochran.

When people bring illnesses to work they tend to travel quickly, but there are ways to reduce the risk of getting your co-workers sick.

"Good hand washing is very important and also having hand sanitizer available to use several times a day," said Cochran.

