Rescuers pull struggling deer from W. Houston floodwaters

Video shows several people helping a doe pulled from the floodwaters during Tropical Storm Harvey

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:46 AM. CDT August 31, 2017

HOUSTON – Rescuers transporting flood victims to dry land in W. Houston found a deer struggling in the high water.

The doe was found swimming near Clay Road and Queenston. The good Samaritans managed to pull the deer into a kayak and get it to land.

The animal had some scrapes on its legs and was exhausted but was said to be doing well.

