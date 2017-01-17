Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando PD sergeant arrested

Photo: Courtesy WKMG

ORLANDO, FLA - Police say a man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was wearing body armor and armed with two handguns when he was arrested at an abandoned house.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was arrested Tuesday night after the home was surrounded by SWAT officers. Authorities say Loyd initially tried to escape out the back but then ran back inside the house and ultimately surrendered in the front yard.



Loyd had been the focus of a week-long manhunt since Lt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot. Before the Jan. 9 shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd for questioning in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

And as Orange County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis responded to the shooting of Clayton, he was killed in a crash.

According to sources to WKMG-TV, authorities surrounded a home in Orlando's Metro West subdivision and ordered Loyd, who was the only person inside, to surrender. Those sources say Loyd exited through a window wearing body armor and carrying two guns. He reportedly resisted arrest.

Video from outside the home showed Loyd with a bloody face, telling reporters that police beat him up.

Earlier Tuesday, Orlando police announced an increased reward for information that leads to Loyd's arrest and released a new photo of him.

Markeith Loyd was wearing body armor when he was apprehended. And had these guns in his possession. pic.twitter.com/T0AfzZibmA — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

