Road closures begin at FM 60 and FM 2818

College Station, Texas - Preparation for construction of FM 60 at FM 2818 interchange has begun, and road closures are expected to start Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Tim Lomax with Texas A&M Transportation Institute says that the new structure is designed to accommodate the large influx of traffic in and out of the Bryan, College Station area.

"It's going to involve redoing all the lanes to accommodate all the turning lane traffic. They are going to add a lane in each direction of the bridge and also swap the traffic direction," said Lomax.

Staring Monday March 10 through Monday March 20, FM 60 will be completely closed from Turkey Creek Road to research Parkway.

The project is expected to last a little over two years and will include a number of improvements such as addressing the congestion at the intersection of FM 60 and FM 2818.

