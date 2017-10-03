Schlotzky's celebrates birthday with $1.99 sandwiches

Photo courtesy-- Schlotzky's

Cancel whatever lunch plans you've made and head over to Schlotzky's today to help the chain celebrate 46 years of sandwich-making.

On Tuesday, you can get a small 'Original' sandwich for $1.99.

Grab a friend or coworker and get you some lunch for under a fiver.

Don't know where there's a Schlotzky's by you? Pop your zip code into their website to find the closest one.

Cancel your lunch plans! Stop by your local Schlotzsky's to score a small The Original for just $1.99! #HappyBirthdaySchlotzskys — Schlotzsky's (@Schlotzskys) October 3, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV