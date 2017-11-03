Scotty's Brewhouse will replace old Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco

Scotty's Brewhouse, a restaurant and brewery chain based in Indiana, will replace the former Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, which has been closed since the 2015 biker shootout left nine people dead and 18 injured.

The company's Brand President Chris Martin confirmed Scotty's Brewhouse had executed a lease and pulled permits to remodel the old Twin Peaks building.

"We hope to begin the remodel work next week," Martin told Channel 6.

City of Waco Spokesperson Larry Holze said the company planned to change the facade, but the majority of the old building's plumbing and electrical sounded like it would remain the same.

"We're always happy to see a property put back into use because it will generate sales tax," Holze told Channel 6.

Scotty's Brewhouse hoped to open in Waco in late January.

