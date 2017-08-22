Here are the luckiest Powerball numbers

Powerball’s latest jackpot has soared to a whopping $700 million, but which numbers are the luckiest?
What numbers should you choose?
Below is a guide to which Powerball numbers seem to be the luckiest (Powerball lottery data includes information from every drawing since Sept. 30, 2015):
TOP 15 WHITE BALLS
32 drawn 25 times
64 drawn 24 times
16 drawn 22 times
23 drawn 22 times
28 drawn 21 times
40 drawn 20 times
52 drawn 20 times
62 drawn 20 times
69 drawn 19 times
3 drawn 18 times
68 drawn 18 times
9 drawn 17 times
10 drawn 17 times
20 drawn 17 times
41 drawn 17 times
TOP 15 RED POWERBALL NUMBERS
9 drawn 14 times
10 drawn 10 times
21 drawn 10 times
2 drawn seven times
4 drawn seven times
8 drawn seven times
11 drawn seven times
20 drawn seven times
22 drawn seven times
1 drawn six times
16 drawn six times
18 drawn five times
23 drawn five times
7 drawn four times
26 drawn four times
Which numbers are drawn the least? Ball #35 wins that designation having only been pulled five times with Powerball #14 only pulled just three times.
EVEN LUCKIER?
But wait… All that data is only from the last two years. What are the luckiest numbers in Powerball history? Lottonumbers.com lists the 10 most-drawn white balls as follows:
26 drawn 275 times
16 drawn 272 times
41 drawn 270 times
22 drawn 267 times
32 drawn 267 times
28 drawn 265 times
42 drawn 264 times
23 drawn 263 times
40 drawn 263 times
29 drawn 262 times
What about the Powerball? Red balls 6 and 20 share the top spot, each having been pulled 81 times.
OTHER STATS
There are 69 white balls and 26 red Powerballs used in each drawing, which takes place at 10:59 p.m. EST every Wednesday and Saturday. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls and the one Powerball pulled in the drawing. The odds of doing that are one in 292,201,338.
Here are the other prize payouts as listed on Powerball's site:
- Match all five white balls drawn win $1 million. Odds: 1 in 11,688,053.52
- Match four white balls and the Powerball win $50,000. Odds: 1 in 913,129.18
- Match four white balls win $100. Odds: 1 in 26,525.17
- Match three white balls and the Powerball win $100. Odds: 1 in 14,494.11
- Match three white balls win $7. Odds: 1 in 579.76
- Match two white balls and the Powerball win $7. Odds: 1 in 701.33
- Match one white ball and the Powerball win $4. Odds: 1 in 91.98
- Match the Powerball win $4. Odds: 1 in 38.32
