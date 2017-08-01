Selena Quintanilla's brother one of Nueces County's Most Wanted

NUECES COUNTY - Late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla’s brother is one of Nueces County’s top 10 most wanted.
Abraham Quintanilla is wanted for not paying child support, according to a flyer posted on the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
See the full list below:
If you have any information on any of the suspects contact 1-800-827-8477 and you could be entitled to a cash reward.
