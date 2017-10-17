KAGS
Possible shooter reported at Howard U, campus sweep underway

WUSA Breaking News

WUSA 12:59 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a report of an active shooter in the vicinity of Howard University. 

Although police tweeted the active shooter is not confirmed, they are telling those in the area to take precautions. Howard University tweeted that they were anonymously notified of a potential shooter at the school. The Admin Building has been evacuated, according to the school's Twitter feed. 

Howard University tweeted police are currently doing a sweep of campus. As of right now, police have not found anything. Students and staff are being told to shelter in place until further notification. 

Metropolitan police are asking D.C. residents and students to avoid 6th St from Fairmont St to College St; Howard Pl from Georgia Ave to 4th St. 

This story is breaking and will be updating with information as it becomes available. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


