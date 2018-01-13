SILVER ALERT: SAPD searching for missing 66-year-old

The San Antonio Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in the search for 66-year-old Donna Jo Goode.

Goode is described as 5’6, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on January 11 at 11:30 a.m. on Arrowhead Drive wearing a black sweater and purple pants and driving a white, 1999 Toyota Corolla.

Officials say that her disappearance could harm her health.

If you have any information about this missing person, you’re asked to call police.

