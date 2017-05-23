6-year-old's sassy response to brother inspires others to be confident

A Sacramento 6-year-old is going viral after a sassy response to her older brother.

In gymnastics, you need balance, strength and flexibility.

Sometimes...you also need a little bit of sass. And that's something six (and a half) year-old Khloe Dinsmore from Sacramento has lots of.

"Don't mess with KD baby!" said Khloe to ABC10's Frances Wang after her gymnastics' class, referring to her initials.

"I put my own highlighter on today," said Khloe. "I just put on lipstick for this interview."

Khloe was camera ready last Thursday when her brother took a video, semi-mockingly asking 'Khloe, what's on your face?'

Khloe's priceless response?

"Umm, beauty."

Kyle tweeted the video and now it's spread all over the Internet, amassing billions of views.

I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as my 6 year old sister 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/4khv9OoyFZ — Kyle Dinsmore (@Dinsmore_Kyle) May 18, 2017

Kyle said he posts funny videos of Khloe all the time. He has been overwhelmed with responses.

"People are like 'I want my daughter like this. I wish I had confidence like this. You go girl. You're a queen,'" said Kyle.

But even at her young age, Khloe knows beauty is much more than just makeup and hair. Her definition of beauty? Knowing you're beautiful inside and out.

"Even if they don't wear makeup, they're still beauty," said Khloe. "I think the way to be [beauty] inside is to be nice, sweet, and kind."

@ABC10 Khloe may be even funnier in person 😂😂😂 sassiest interview I've ever done! But her main msg: EVERYONE is BEAUTIFUL, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/GH3C99buTp — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) May 23, 2017

Everyday, [my husband and I] are telling her you're smart, you're beautiful, you can achieve anything. And she's just like 'Yup! OK," said Jennifer Dinsmore, Khloe's mother. "So hopefully she'll pass that on to her friends."

So, her strong sense of self comes from her parents. Where all that spunk comes from, her family is still trying to figure out.

"Cut that out please," joked Khloe, during her interview. Cut!"

Khloe hopes to become an actor and singer when she grows up, something she sure has the big personality for.

