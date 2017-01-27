SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Air Force released the identity of the pilot who lost his life in a plane crash near Stinson Municipal Airport.

According to the Edwards Air Force Base Public Affairs Office, Maj. Lee Berra, 32, was the sole occupant of his personal aircraft when it went down around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Berra was flying a single-engine Cirrus SR22 from San Antonio International Airport to Stinson Municipal Airport.

According to the release, the cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Berra was a B-1 Test Pilot with the 419th Flight Test Squadron at the Air Force base located in California, according to the Public Affairs Office release.

Berra was temporarily assigned to the 12th Flying Training Wing, Joint Base San Antonio for T-38C Pilot Instructor Training.

Berra held a private pilot license and used his personal aircraft for transportation to the training location. He was also a licensed commercial pilot.

During his 10-year career, Berra flew 2,599 total military flight hours in 30 different aircraft.

Berra is survived by his wife and parents.

