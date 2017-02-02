(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Sanctuary cities and campuses have become a hot topic following President Trumps threats to deport undocumented immigrants.

Today many protestors gathered at the Texas Sate Capitol in Austin for the first public hearing on a bill that could potentially ban sanctuary cities and trickle down onto college campuses in the state.

That bill is Senate Bill 4 and if passed will outlaw sanctuary cities, the common term for local governments that don't enforce immigration laws.

That same topic was brought up Monday night at Texas A&M during the protest on the recent travel ban.

During the rally a student posed the question, "Why doesn't A&M unite together with the universities around the state and become a sanctuary campus?"

After speaking with Texas A&M's Communications Officer Amy Smith, school officials feel that becoming a sanctuary campus is not necessary and they will not be claiming that status at this time. They do however stand behind their students.

"He [ President Young] believes every student who is here is permissibly here and is legally here. Whether you are documented or whether you are not documented. If you are admitted to this university, then you are legal and permitted to be here and he [President Young] will support our students," said Smith.

Smith also went on to say the campus is looking into "The Bridge Act" which would allow students, faculy and staff temporary relief from deportation.

