Tax manager among the top five jobs in the US

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If you are considering a new career path, glassdoor recently released its annual list of the 50 best jobs in America.

Among the top five on that list, tax manager ranked number four, but what exactly is a tax manager?

" A tax manager will help a corporation strategically determine how they can pay the least amount of taxes possible legally, said Mike Shaub director of the Professional Program of Accounting at Texas A&M.

Shaub says the program in the Mays Business School prepares students with the skills necessary to become a tax manager.

"Not only do you get the undergraduate degree in accounting, we have a series of courses in our tax planning track that aim you towards your goal," said Shaub.

It's a five year program but Shaub says that there is always need for those with the skill set of a tax management professional.

"I think there is unlimited demand right now for accountants. People think everything can be automated but it can't. It takes decision makers and strategic thinkers to accomplish that.

(© 2017 KAGS)