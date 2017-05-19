Temple storm chasers get engaged in front of twister

Alex Bartholomew proposes to girlfriend Britney Cayton in front of a tornado near McLean, Texas, on May 16, 2017. (Photo: KCEN)

TEMPLE - In a setting they both referred to as "beautiful," a couple in Temple is engaged and the pictures caught them in front of a tornado.

Alex Bartholomew, 25, popped the question Tuesday to his girlfriend of almost two years, Britney Cayton, while they were storm-chasing. Bartholomew has been chasing storms for more than five years and Cayton has been riding with him since they started dating.

"I've always wanted to indulge in the things he loves and fall in love with the things he loves," Cayton said.

Tuesday, though, was the first time the couple had seen a tornado while chasing together.

"I really wanted to combine the two things I love the most," Bartholomew said.

Bartholomew purchased the ring in March, waiting for the right moment to combine his two loves. He said the twister in the pictures wasn't only the first one the former best friends have seen together on a chase, it was Bartholomew's first in 2017 -- a year he says has been tough for chasing.





The pictures the couple's friends captured of the proposal have left them smiling ever since.

"I couldn't think about anything else," Cayton said. "It was exactly how he wanted it to be."

And after finding what Bartholomew said he had always been looking for, the couple agrees it was a picture-perfect moment.

"I have not stopped looking at the pictures," Bartholomew said.

© 2017 KCEN-TV