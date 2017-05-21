Texas A&M Advances to Super Regionals for First Time Since 2013

No. 9 Texas A&M defeated rival Texas 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, winning the College Station Regional and punching a ticket to the NCAA Softball Super Regionals. The Aggies will square off with SEC foe Tennessee next weekend with a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line.

Texas struck first, scoring its lone run on an RBI groundout from Kaitlyn Washington in the second inning. The Aggies responded quickly, as Tori Vidales blasted her 16th home run of the year, a solo shot in the third innning to tie the game.

Vidales was at the dish again in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, and came through again with a 2-run double that proved to be the winning hit.

In the circle, A&M sophomore pitcher Samantha Show threw a complete game, sprinkling 4 hits through her seven innings of work. Show got out of a big jam in the fifth inning, when the Longhorns had two on and nobody out.

The Aggies will make their first trip to the Super Regionals since 2013, when they bowed out to eventual national champion Oklahoma. They'll travel to Knoxville to face the Volunteers, a team that took two games from Texas A&M when they met back in early May.

© 2017 KAGS-TV