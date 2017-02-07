Texas A&M forefronts Dutch inspired unsignalized intersection

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Illumination met innovation when A&M revealed their new intersection in October, four months later it's made a lasting impression.

Associate Vice President for Transportation Services, Peter Lange, says the project began as a way to help eliminate concerns on bike and pedestrian safety.

"It gives a little more separation between the stop line of the vehicles, the pedestrians and the bikes," said Lange.

The unsignalized intersection is the first of its kind in the country and is identified by its unique design which originated in the Netherlands.

That design includes a barrier which protects cyclists from motor vehicles and luminescent green pathways that allow visibility for cyclist and pedestrians at night.

"If somebody was turning right, the separation from there to the stop bar and the protected island gives the cyclist a little more room," said Lange.

Sophomore Texas A&M student Preston Lott says his bike is his main mode of transportation to and from class, and that he appreciates the safety the new biking lanes provide.

"I no longer have to wait at stop signs at the intersection when I am coming to class every morning so I appreciate the islands," said Lott.

