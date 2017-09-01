Texas A&M will welcome nearly 20,000 people impacted by Hurricane Harvey to its first two home games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The Texas A&M Department of Athletics along with the 12th Man Foundation will welcome nearly 20,000 people affected by Hurricane Harvey – including its survivors, first-responders, volunteers and other people that have offered aid in the ongoing Gulf Coast tragedy – to the first two home football games of the season.

The 12th Man Foundation Ticket Center reported that more than 18,000 tickets for the Nicholls State and Louisiana games were claimed by 10 p.m. on Thursday, exhausting the supply of tickets set aside for this purpose. A very limited quantity of tickets remain for sale to the public for both games.

"We are thrilled with the response to this offer and truly excited to welcome these very special guests to Kyle Field,” said Scott Woodward, Texas A&M Director of Athletics. "It's rewarding to be able to provide a healthy diversion from a very difficult situation, if only for one day. We are humbled to be able to provide this opportunity."

Guests utilizing these tickets are encouraged to park for free and ride via GET TO THE GRID game day shuttles. Other parking options are available here: https://transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/grid.aspx

Texas A&M Athletics also encourages people interested in assisting with the relief effort to support the American Red Cross, as well as BTHO Harvey <www.BTHOHarvey.org>, which is a student-led relief initiative at Texas A&M University.

Here are three ways that people can help through BTHO Harvey:

A Blood Drive on Monday, September 4, hosted in the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field, from 10 a.m. –4 p.m. All who are able are encouraged to donate blood.

A Donation Rally is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Lot 100 (South side of Reed Arena) You can drop off clothing at Cox-McFerrin Wednesday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Lot 100 (South side of Reed Arena) Financial Donations to the American Red Cross through the BTHO Harvey initiative.

