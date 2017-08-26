Close Texas Cares - Donate to help Hurricane Harvey victims KCEN 10:59 AM. CDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST When Texans are hurting, we pull together. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Red Cross opening Grimes County shelter Aug 27, 2017, 8:35 a.m. Desperate cries for help pouring in from flood victims Aug 27, 2017, 3:21 a.m. Houston news station floods during live broadcast;… Aug 27, 2017, 7:35 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs