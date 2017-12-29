Texas lawsuit filed against Apple over slow-down issue

A shopper ltries out the new Apple iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on the first day of sales of the new phone in Germany on September 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

TEXAS - A lawsuit here in Texas is the latest to be filed against Apple after the company admitted it deliberately slowed down older iPhones.

On December 20, Apple put out a statement confirming what many users had suspected — but couldn't verify — that iPhones slowed as they aged. Apple claims the explanation is to prevent unexpected shutdowns when the batteries were worn out. The company says as batteries age, they can shut down suddenly, and this can be prevented by slowing down the speed to balance the power management.

The company denies accusations that it slows down phones in order to entice customers to upgrade to a newer phone.

Apple has apologized and said it is reducing the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 — from $79 to $29 — for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced, starting in late January.

The Texas lawsuit alleges fraudulent omission, negligent misrepresentation/omission, and tortious interference with property rights. Three people from the North Texas area filed the class action lawsuit.

Lawsuits have also been filed in California, Illinois, and over a dozen other places, both in the U.S. and abroad.

The full Texas lawsuit is posted below.

